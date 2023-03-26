Logo
Man United go top of WSL with win over West Ham, Arsenal thrash Spurs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 25, 2023 Manchester United's Lucia Garcia scores their fourth goal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 25, 2023 West Ham United's Grace Fisk and Dagny Brynjarsdottir look dejected after the match
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 25, 2023 Manchester United's Hayley Ladd celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 25, 2023 Manchester United's Lucia Garcia scores their second goal
26 Mar 2023 04:12AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 04:12AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United went back to the top of the Women's Super League with a 4-0 hammering of West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday, but Chelsea are still breathing down their necks ahead of their clash at Manchester City on Sunday.

A crowd of over 27,000 saw United score all the goals in the second half to reach 38 points after 16 games and move one point ahead of Chelsea, who have two matches in hand.

Arsenal gave their title hopes a boost with a 5-1 hammering of hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby to move into third spot on 35 points from 15 games, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.

On Friday, Liverpool's Katie Stengel struck in the 40th minute to cancel out Gabrielle George's opener for Everton as the Merseyside derby finished in a 1-1 draw.

