Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2023 General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

21 Feb 2023 04:57AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 06:24AM)
Manchester United have raised adult season ticket prices by five percent for next term after keeping them frozen for 11 seasons, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The rise is due to the higher cost of staging matches, which has jumped by 40 per cent in the last five years and 11 per cent in the last 12 months, United added.

"...the modest increase in price for the 2023/24 season is necessary to enable the club to operate on a sustainable basis," the club said in a statement.

"We have kept price increases well below the current rate of inflation... Ticket prices at Old Trafford - along with match-day food and drink prices - will continue to be among the most affordable in the Premier League".

The club added they will keep season ticket prices for under-16s and young people frozen, as well as the 50 per cent discount for season ticket holders aged 65 and over.

United, owned by the American Glazer family, are currently considering a sale, with confirmed bids from INEOS' British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as well as Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, son of the former prime minister of Qatar.

(This story has been refiled to make it clear that the the rise in prices is for season tickets)

Source: Reuters

