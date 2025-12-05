Man United looked frightened against West Ham, says Keane

Dec 5 : Manchester United looked frightened against West Ham United and were not "nasty" enough to secure the three points, said their former captain Roy Keane after they conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford on Thursday.

United missed the chance to go fifth in the league after Diogo Dalot's opener was cancelled out by West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa's effort in the 83rd minute.

It was the third time in their last five games that United failed to win a match having scored the opening goal, and Thursday's draw leaves them eighth with 22 points, 11 behind leaders Arsenal.

"Every time I watch this United team, they disappoint. They are not clinical, they were not nasty enough to get the job done," Keane told Sky Sports.

"In their last three or four games, I think it has been desperate. Really poor. An opportunity to get the job done and they were almost frightened."

Dalot had told Sky Sports that United became anxious after scoring the opening goal against West Ham, who are 18th in the league.

"The reason you are playing for Man United is that you deal with these situations," Keane added.

"If they are anxious, you worry why they are playing for Man United and what they are fearful of. Fearful of West Ham, why?

"They got two goals against (Crystal) Palace but they defended like a pub team. There is expectation at this club, you have to deal with that."

United next play bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.