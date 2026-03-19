Man United move for Guimaraes as Real Madrid interest clouds talks

March 19 : Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes for around 80 million euros, but renewed interest from Real Madrid threatens to complicate the proposed move, sources close to the negotiations have told Reuters.

Newcastle's heavy Champions League elimination by Barcelona has paved the way for the Brazilian midfielder's possible departure, with Manchester United targeting the 28-year-old as a replacement for Casemiro, who has already announced he will leave the club.

Casemiro has personally recommended Guimaraes as his ideal successor, citing his experience and leadership, according to the same sources.

Initial contacts suggested that mutual interest could smooth the path towards an agreement. However, Real Madrid's sudden move for the midfielder may have altered the landscape significantly.

Guimaraes has long been admired by the Spanish side, dating back to the Carlo Ancelotti era. The Italian coach recommended him three years ago as a successor to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in Real's midfield and the player came close to joining the club.

That proposed switch, planned for the summer of 2022, was derailed when Newcastle submitted a bid of nearly 50 million euros in January 2022 to sign him from Olympique Lyonnais, effectively blocking Real's ambitions and bringing him to the north of England instead.

Four years on, Real are once again monitoring Guimaraes closely amid Eduardo Camavinga's imminent departure and the club's search for a commanding presence in midfield next season.

Ancelotti, who currently coaches Guimaraes in the Brazilian national team, has again backed the move for his former club and trusted president Florentino Perez, indicating the midfielder is exactly what Real Madrid require at this moment.

With United pushing to conclude a deal and Real circling once more, Guimaraes could yet find himself at the centre of a transfer tug of war as the next window approaches.