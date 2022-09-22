Logo
Man United not expecting to be as busy in future transfer windows
General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the Premier League match of Manchester United vs West Ham United in Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on Jan 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)

22 Sep 2022 09:40PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2022 10:30PM)
LONDON: Manchester United did more business in the summer transfer window than they anticipated and fans should not expect such a high level of activity for a while, the club's football director said on Thursday (Sep 22).

United recruited Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia as they sought to bolster their playing squad under new manager Erik ten Hag.

"Overall we are ahead of schedule in our recruitment plans as envisaged at the start of the summer and we do not anticipate the same level of activity in future windows", Football Director John Murtough told a call to discuss the club's financial performance.

Murtough also praised the initial impact made by Ten Hag, the former Ajax Amsterdam manager, having led the recruitment process.

"We have already seen during his first four months in charge an increased unity, focus and drive that bodes well for the future", he said.

United have won their last four Premier League games after starting out with two defeats under Ten Hag.

Source: Reuters/st

