Man United ride luck to seal important win at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 19, 2022 Brentford's Ivan Toney scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 19, 2022 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire celebrate after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
20 Jan 2022 06:29AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 06:39AM)
LONDON: Manchester United rode their luck before burying luckless Brentford with a second-half goal blitz to claim a 3-1 away victory on Wednesday (Jan 19) and boost their challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A United win did not look likely as Brentford dominated the first half but the visitors were clinical after the break with goals by Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford securing a flattering victory.

Brentford should have been comfortably ahead by halftime but spurned numerous chances and were made to pay for their profligacy when Elanga nodded United in front in the 55th minute.

Greenwood tapped in from a counter-attack seven minutes later and substitute Rashford rifled in his side's third in the 77th minute to leave Brentford stunned.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back from close range with five minutes remaining but it was scant consolation for the hosts who slumped to a third successive defeat.

United remained in seventh spot but moved level on 35 points with sixth-placed Arsenal and are only two behind West Ham United who occupy fourth.

Brentford are 14th, 10 points above the bottom three.

Source: Reuters/dv

