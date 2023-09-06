Logo
Sport

Man United sign Japan's Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Miyazawa
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Japan v Norway - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - August 5, 2023 Japan's Hinata Miyazawa celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 08:24PM
MANCHESTER : Manchester United on Wednesday signed Japan international Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup.

Financial details were not disclosed. The midfielder arrives in Manchester from WE League side Mynavi Sendai, who she joined in 2021.

Miyazawa was the only non-European award winner at the World Cup after scoring five goals in four games for the "Nadeshiko," who were eliminated by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

"I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team," Miyazawa said in a statement. "I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

"After this summer's Women's World Cup, Hinata's attacking quality speaks for itself," said Man Utd's head of women's football Polly Bancroft. "We are thrilled to welcome her to Manchester United and to European football."

Source: Reuters

