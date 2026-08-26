Man United sign midfielder Carlos Baleba

Aug 25 : Manchester United have signed midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion on a contract until 2031 with the option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but a source close to the team said United paid an initial 60 million pounds ($81.80 million), with further add-ons, for the Cameroon international.

"It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams. Playing at Old Trafford is always special but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour," Baleba said in a statement.

The 22-year-old arrives despite suffering an ankle ligament injury during pre-season, although British media have reported that the issue is not expected to keep him out for an extended period.

Baleba joined Brighton from French side Lille in 2023 and made 112 appearances in all competitions during three seasons with the Premier League club.

He featured 31 times in the league last season, missing part of the campaign while representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

United were linked with a move for Baleba last year following his breakthrough campaign, but British media reported they were put off by Brighton's £100 million valuation.

The signing is the latest move in United's midfield rebuild following the signings of Belgian playmaker Youri Tielemans and Brazil international Andrey Santos.

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)