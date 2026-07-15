Man United sign Tielemans on five-year deal

July 14 : Manchester United have signed midfielder Youri Tielemans from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Belgium international has joined Michael Carrick's side for a fee of £35 million ($46.82 million), according to a team source.

Tielemans scored two goals and supplied seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Villa secure the Europa League title.

"It's hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United," Tielemans said in a statement.

"Signing for such a special club feels incredible. It is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football."

Tielemans joined Villa in 2023 after a successful spell at Leicester City, where he made 195 appearances.

At international level, Tielemans has been a key figure for Belgium, captaining his side to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup before they were knocked out by Spain.

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)