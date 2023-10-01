Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace

Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2023 Manchester United's Harry Maguire and teammates look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2023 Manchester United's Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek reacts Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2023 Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone and Marc Guehi in action with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund Action Images via Reuters/Russell Cheyne
Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2023 Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
01 Oct 2023 12:16AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2023 12:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United slumped to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season as an early Joachim Anderson strike earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday (Sep 30).

Having tasted defeat in their previous home league match, against Brighton and Hove Albion, the below-par hosts again found themselves behind in the 25th minute as Anderson arrowed into the top corner.

With plenty of time to find a leveller on home turf, clear-cut chances remained few and far between in the Manchester rain, with Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone enjoying a quiet afternoon.

Mason Mount missed United's clearest opening in the second half, with Palace seeing out a victory that moved the visitors up to ninth in the standings, one place above the 20-time top-flight champions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.