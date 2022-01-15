Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United thrash Birmingham to go third in WSL
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United thrash Birmingham to go third in WSL

Man United thrash Birmingham to go third in WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Birmingham City - Leigh Sports Village, Manchester, Britain - January 15, 2022 Manchester United's Leah Galton celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Man United thrash Birmingham to go third in WSL
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Birmingham City - Leigh Sports Village, Manchester, Britain - January 15, 2022 Manchester United's Jackie Groenen in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
15 Jan 2022 10:29PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 10:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Leah Galton scored two quick-fire first-half goals as Manchester United hammered second-from-bottom Birmingham City 5-0 to rise to third in the Women's Super League table, level on 21 points with second-placed Chelsea.

After beating league leaders Arsenal in stunning fashion last week to record their first win of the season, Birmingham were brought crashing down to earth by a rampant first-half display from United.

They went behind in the 12th minute thanks to a clever chipped finish by Katie Zelem before Galton struck in the 16th and 18th minutes to leave the Blues reeling. An own goal left them 4-0 adrift at the break.

Alessia Russo netted a fifth in the second half to lift United into third spot in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal, whose Sunday home clash with Reading has been called off due to the visitors having a number of COVID-19 cases and other injuries.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us