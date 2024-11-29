Man United win, Spurs draw with Roma, Lazio held

ROME :Manchester United came from behind to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday, Spurs conceded late to draw 2-2 with AS Roma and leaders Lazio were held to a scoreless draw by Ludogorets.

Athletic Bilbao enjoyed an easy win over Elfsborg and Eintracht Frankfurt beat Midtjylland to draw level on 13 points with Lazio as Galatasaray and Anderlecht were held to draws.

United, in manager Ruben Amorim's first game at Old Trafford, had the perfect start thanks to a howler from the Bodo goalkeeper in the first minute which allowed Alejandro Garnacho in for an easy goal.

The Norwegian side went ahead through Hakon Evjen's superb strike in the 19th minute and a goal from Philip Zinckernagel four minutes later, but United levelled just before the break through Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish striker scored again five minutes after the break and United's second successive win moved them up to 12th in the standings on nine points.

Spurs also took an early lead at home, with Son Heung-min converting a penalty in the fifth minute but Roma drew level through Evan N'Dicka before Brennan Johnson put the home side back in front before halftime.

A dominant Spurs failed to put Roma away, however, and Mats Hummels' added-time goal meant the English side slipped to ninth on 10 points, with Roma 21st on six.

Lazio, who had won all four previous games, were held to a frustrating scoreless draw by a Bulgarian side who came to defend.

BILBAO CRUISE

Bilbao eased to a 3-0 win over Swedish side Elfsborg thanks to goals from Adama Boiro, Benat Prados Diaz and Gorka Guruzeta while Frankfurt beat Midtjylland 2-1, with Hugo Larsson putting them ahead early on and Omar Marmoush's penalty sealing the win.

Anderlecht were denied the chance to move level with Lazio by a 2-2 home draw with Porto, the Belgians twice coming from behind and Francis Amuzu netting four minutes from time to salvage a draw.

Galatasaray are also on 11 points after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by AZ Alkmaar. The Turkish side went ahead after two minutes through Sven Mijnans but a Peer Koopmeiners own goal denied them the win.

Ajax Amsterdam remained on 10 points and are sixth in the standings after a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad, moving the Spanish side up to 16th on seven points.

Rangers moved into the top eight on 10 points with a 4-1 victory in France over Nice, with Hamza Igamane netting twice after Vaclav Cerny and Mohammed Diomande put the Scottish side two goals up. Nice are second from bottom on two points.

Lyon ran out 4-1 winners in Azerbaijan against Qarabag, Georges Mikautdze opening and closing the scoring and they are also on 10 points in seventh place.

Maccabi Tel Aviv earned their first victory of the competition with a 3-1 win at Turkish side Besiktas, in a game played in Debrecen, Hungary for security reasons.

At 2-1 down Besiktas had a chance to level but Ciro Immobile's penalty was saved and Weslley Patati put the Israeli side out of sight 10 minutes from time.