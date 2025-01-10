Logo
Man United's Diallo signs contract extension
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 10, 2024 Manchester United's Amad Diallo Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 02:19AM
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on Thursday signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Premier League club until 2030.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has shone this season with six goals and seven assists, including a late winner against Manchester City last month and an equaliser against Liverpool on Sunday.

"I am really proud to have signed this new contract," Diallo said in a statement. "I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come. I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United."

United, who are 13th in the Premier League, travel to Arsenal for an FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

