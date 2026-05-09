Man United's Fernandes and City's Shaw win FWA Footballer of the Year awards

May 8 : Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was named the Football Writers’ Association men’s player of the year on Friday after a standout season in which his assists helped his side back into the Champions League, while Manchester City forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw claimed the women’s award for the second time.

Fernandes has scored eight league goals and provided 19 assists, leaving him one short of the Premier League record jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, with three matches remaining.

The 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder beat runner-up Declan Rice of Arsenal by 28 votes, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland third, and Fernandes is the first United player to win the award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

United, inspired by a rejuvenated Fernandes, and interim manager Michael Carrick, have flown up the Premier League standings to third spot and are already assured of a return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Jamaican striker Shaw, who previously took the award in 2024, has led City to their first Women's Super League (WSL) title in 10 years.

Shaw has netted 19 goals in 21 games, on track to win the Golden Boot for a third successive season, and was a landslide winner of the vote ahead of last year's victor, Arsenal's Alessia Russo. Chelsea's Lauren James finished third in the vote.