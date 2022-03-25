Logo
Man United's Fernandes to sign new five-year deal - BBC
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 6, 2022 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough

25 Mar 2022 10:43AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 10:43AM)
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2027, the BBC and other British media reported.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and has become a key player at the Premier League club. His current deal expires in June 2025.

The 27-year-old playmaker has scored 49 goals in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal, who defeated Turkey in the World Cup playoff semi-final on Thursday.

United host Leicester City in the league on April 2 after the international break.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

