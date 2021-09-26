Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United's Fernandes vows to bounce back after penalty miss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United's Fernandes vows to bounce back after penalty miss

Man United's Fernandes vows to bounce back after penalty miss
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on Sep 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)
26 Sep 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 02:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated after missing his stoppage-time penalty in Saturday's (Sep 25) 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa but the Portugal international vowed to come back stronger.

Kortney Hause's 88th-minute header put Villa in the lead but the defender's handball gifted United a chance to steal a point, only for Fernandes to blaze the ball high over the bar.

Fernandes, who was United's top scorer last season, missed only his second spot-kick for the club as the team's unbeaten start to the league came to an end.

"Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat," Fernandes said on Instagram.

"Criticism and contrasting opinions are a big part of football. I've learned to live with it, even using them to drive me on, and I consider it all a very important part of my commitment to never stop trying to improve.

"I will come back stronger for me, because these are the standards I hold myself to, but most of all for my teammates and our fans who have always supported us."

After Saturday's shock defeat, United dropped to fourth in the standings on goal difference, with the top four sides all on 13 points.

United next face Villarreal in Wednesday's Champions League group stage match at Old Trafford.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Manchester United Premier League football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us