Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United's Greenwood to remain on bail until mid-June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United's Greenwood to remain on bail until mid-June

Man United's Greenwood to remain on bail until mid-June

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood REUTERS/Phil Noble

29 Apr 2022 05:58PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 06:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will remain on bail until mid-June over allegations that the 20-year-old raped and assaulted a woman, the police said on Friday.

Greenwood had been released in January on bail pending further investigations after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. He was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

The allegations against Greenwood were posted on Instagram and later deleted.

"We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement to Reuters.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June. The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."

Greenwood remains suspended by United until further notice, while he was dropped by sportswear giant Nike in February.

The forward began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us