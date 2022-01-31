Logo
United say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim - Sky
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton)
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood in action with West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)
31 Jan 2022 12:42AM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 12:51AM)
Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday.

The allegations including video, photographs and a voice note were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.

The club earlier said in a statement to Reuters that they "do not condone violence of any kind".

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season.

The 20-year-old began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.

Source: Reuters

