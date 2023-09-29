Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United's Martinez out for extended period, says club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United's Martinez out for extended period, says club

Man United's Martinez out for extended period, says club

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v Manchester United - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 20, 2023 Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez in action with Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

29 Sep 2023 08:12PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period after an aggravation of a foot injury he suffered in April, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

"The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month," the club said in a statement.

"Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich.

"But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps."

Sergio Reguilon will also be absent from Saturday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace with a minor injury.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.