Man United's Rashford joins Aston Villa on loan

:Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan, both Premier League clubs announced on Sunday.

Rashford, who has been capped 60 times by England, will join Villa until the end of the season.

"I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers' ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started, Rashford posted on social media.

"I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season," he added.

Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for Manchester United. However, the England forward has not played for the club since December after falling out with manager Ruben Amorim.

He has won the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups during his time at Old Trafford.

Rashford has also scored 17 goals for England. He has played in two World Cups and two European Championships for his country.

Villa have also signed Spanish fullback Andres Garcia from Levante and Dutch striker Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.