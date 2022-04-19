Logo
Man United's Ronaldo to miss Liverpool match after death of newborn twin
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Portugal Press Conference - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - March 28, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference REUTERS/Miguel Vidal/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez pose on a red carpet as they arrive at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
19 Apr 2022 07:13PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 07:13PM)
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool in the Premier League later on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son a day earlier, the club said.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday that one of the two babies had died.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," United said in a statement on the club website.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

United are fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of their trip to Anfield to take on second-placed Liverpool.

Source: Reuters

