Man United's transition to Amorim will be tough, Maguire says

Manchester United's transition from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim is not going to be easy as their styles are completely different but the squad have full faith in the new manager, defender Harry Maguire said.

The 39-year-old former Sporting boss, who favours a back three, has won four, lost five and drawn one of his 10 games since taking over from Ten Hag in November.

United have struggled to get any momentum in the Premier League and sit 14th having lost four of their last five.

"The thing is with the managers and the styles, it is not like they have come in and they have similar styles," Maguire told Sky Sports in an interview published on Sunday.

"They are the total opposite in terms of what they want and what they demand.

"So the transition period is going to be tough. We all have great belief in the manager and all his coaching staff. I am sure things are going to turn around."

United, who lost 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, host Newcastle United later on Monday before a trip to face leaders Liverpool on Sunday.