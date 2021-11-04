Logo
Man United's Varane faces month out with hamstring injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 30, 2021 Manchester United's Raphael Varane celebrates after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

04 Nov 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 04:49AM)
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane sustained a hamstring injury in their Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday and will be out for around a month, the club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old France international started the match as part of United's three-man central defence partnership, but had to be replaced in the opening half.

Varane only returned to the team for last weekend's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur after overcoming a groin injury sustained on international duty last month.

He completed a reported 34 million-pound (US$46.5 million) move to United from Real Madrid this summer.

United drew 2-2 with Atalanta thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals and top Group F with seven points after four matches.

They take on local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break.

(US$1 = 0.7307 pounds)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

