MANCHESTER, England, Nov 24 : Manchester United defender Leny Yoro will not serve a suspension after his red card in Sunday's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool was overturned following a successful wrongful dismissal claim.

Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute at Anfield for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity after bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak just outside the penalty area.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the resulting free kick.

"The player's one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Independent Regulatory Commission said it would publish written reasons for overturning the red card in due course.

Mauricio Pochettino, who made his United managerial debut on Sunday, argued that Yoro's foul should not have been a red card as Isak did not have control of the ball, and that the incident fundamentally altered the match.