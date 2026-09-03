Man United's Zigiotti Olme set sights on first WSL title as season gets under way

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 : Manchester United kick off the new Women's Super League campaign at London City Lionesses in a sold-out game on Friday and for their Sweden midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme the time has come for them to claim a first league title amid tough competition.

Since its inception in 2011, only four teams - Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City - have claimed the WSL crown, but under new boss Eva Olid the 28-year-old Zigiotti Olme expects her side to make a strong challenge.

"I think Eva has come in with a lot of energy and a completely different football to what we have played before, so that's fun ... it's a little more possession-based, I would say, a little more attacking football, fun football," she told Reuters in an online interview.

"United always go in to win and we always aim high, but I think it will be very even - Chelsea, Arsenal and City have made some good signings, so I think it will be very even."

London City have made some marquee off-season signings, bringing in Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas and defender Mapi Leon as well as former England goalkeeper Mary Earps as they seek to break into the top rank of teams.

"I think that women's football is growing and becoming a bit more like men's football," Zigiotti Olme said. "Money plays a part of course - London City have brought in very big names now, but then it's also important they get it together as a team."

The Londoners finished a creditable sixth in their first WSL season last term, avoiding the struggles many newly promoted sides suffer as they adapt to the top flight.

The league is expanding from 12 to 14 teams this season as Birmingham City, Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic all make the step up from WSL2.

"I think England is a very good league overall," Zigiotti Olme added. "Clearly if you're going to expand the league all teams need to keep up because otherwise it will just be the same teams going up and down.

"It's going to be exciting, but I think England has such a good league that it should be fine."

TIME TO ADAPT

The combative midfielder, who spent 2-1/2 seasons at Brighton & Hove Albion and a year with Bayern Munich before joining United in July 2025, pointed out that many new big-name signings from abroad will need some time to adapt.

"It still takes a while to get into it ... I've been in Germany a year before too but England is a completely different league," she explained.

"There's a lot of back and forth, the matches are very even, regardless of the opposition. I would say there is a much higher intensity (in England) than in most leagues."

With a World Cup in Brazil next year, the new club season takes on added significance for many but Zigiotti Olme said she was not the kind of person to look too far ahead.

"Obviously, it's something that's in the back of your mind, but for now you focus on United, and then when you put on the Sweden shirt you focus on that," she said.

"There will hopefully be a World Cup (for me) in the future, but you want to have a good year and build your self-confidence."

That campaign begins when United kick off at London City's Copperjax Community Stadium on Friday, with champions Manchester City joining the fray at home to Birmingham on Sunday.