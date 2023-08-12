Man Utd agree deal to sell midfielder Fred to Fenerbahce

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sell Brazilian midfielder Fred to Fenerbahce, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 30-year-old Fred, who has one year left on his United contract, is due to fly to Istanbul on Saturday for a medical.

British media reported that the Turkish side would pay a transfer fee of €15 million (US$16.42 million).

"The Brazil international is set for a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, subject to a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move," United added in their statement.

Fred joined the Old Trafford club in 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk and has made 213 appearances, scoring 14 goals.