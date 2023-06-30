Man Utd agree deal to sign Chelsea's Mount: reports

LONDON: Manchester United have agreed to sign England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55 million (US$69 million), according to reports on Thursday (Jun 29).

United will pay an additional £5 million dependent on Mount's appearances and success at Old Trafford, the reports said.

The 24-year-old, whose Chelsea contract is due to expire next year, is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

Completing a deal for Mount would bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in midfield.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

The 24-year-old, a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

The attacking midfielder scored just three goals in the Premier League last season as his form dipped and he struggled with injury.

Chelsea, under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, are seeking to reduce their bloated squad after a huge spending spree over the past year.

The west London club have sold goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly to the Saudi Pro League and midfielder Mateo Kovacic has left to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

United finished third in the Premier League and won the League Cup in Ten Hag's first season but they struggled for goals.

Ten Hag's team have been linked with a number of top strikers including Tottenham's Harry Kane, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.