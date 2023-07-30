Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund: Reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund: Reports

Man Utd agree deal to sign Hojlund: Reports

Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly on his way to Manchester United (Photo: AFP/Jure Makovec)

30 Jul 2023 04:33AM (Updated: 30 Jul 2023 04:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial £64 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are understood to have agreed a fee of £64 million (US$82 million) for Hojlund, with a further £8 million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

United manager Erik ten Hag is keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side lacked a cutting edge.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals - 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 and scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season.

United face Wolves at home in their opening Premier League fixture on Aug 14.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.