Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man Utd and Palace fined £55,000 each for mass confrontation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man Utd and Palace fined £55,000 each for mass confrontation

Man Utd and Palace fined £55,000 each for mass confrontation
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2023 Manchester United's Casemiro is shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner REUTERS/Phil Noble
01 Mar 2023 01:33AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 02:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined £55,000 (US$66,506) for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the second half of the Feb. 4 game - which United won 2-1 at home - where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

United accepted the that they had failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour but Palace had denied the charge.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both of the clubs' fines," the FA said.

United, who are third in the standings, next host West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday while 12th-placed Palace are away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.