Man Utd beat Brentford 2-1 for first win in more than a month

MANCHESTER, England :Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as Manchester United bounced back after conceding a controversial goal to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday for their first victory in more than a month.

The win meant United climbed to 10th in the standings on 11 points after eight matches, and eased some of the pressure on beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag, whose job has been the subject of media speculation. Brentford are 12th on 10 points.

"Every game we win is important," said Ten Hag, when asked if the victory was a key one. "This team, you see the togetherness, a fighting spirit. Today we had some determination to score goals, and that's what we need.

"Today we scored two brilliant goals and we are very pleased with it."

United had 10 men on the pitch when Ethan Pinnock headed in Brentford's goal from a corner deep in first-half stoppage time after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

The decision had Ten Hag and assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy shouting at the fourth official over what Ten Hag called an "injustice."

"It was dried blood, he was already treated for the injury," the Dutch coach said. "Of course, that was a huge moment, because Brentford are very good in corners, and when you then miss one of your best headers and they take benefit from it, then of course, you are disappointed."

But it seemed to fire up the home side, who dominated in a spirited second half, and Garnacho latched onto a cross from Marcus Rashford to fire home from the left side of the six-yard box into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Hojlund put the home side ahead in spectacular fashion in the 62nd when Bruno Fernandes found him with a back-heel pass, and the Dane chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mark Flekken for his first league goal of the season.

United had not won a game since a 7-0 League Cup rout of Barnsley on Sept. 17, and had not won a league game since a 3-0 victory at last-placed Southampton on Sept. 14.

Brentford had scored inside the first two minutes in their previous four league matches. Kevin Schade had one of the visitors' best chances of the game in the third minute, but he could not quite get to Vitaly Janelt's ball into the box.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard also forced Andre Onana into a spectacular diving save in the first half.

"We were the best team in the (first) half. Definitely opposite second half, disappointed second half that we were not able to do better. We knew of course they were going to come out flying, we were way too passive," Brentford coach Thomas Frank said.

The best chances otherwise belonged to United, including Christian Eriksen firing over the net. Ten Hag's men had 11 shots on target to Brentford's two.

The win came a day after Ten Hag called speculation about his job baseless, saying that the club's management were on the same page.