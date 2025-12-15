Man Utd boss Amorim accepts criticism from former players

Dec 15 : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim accepted the criticism being aimed his way by the Premier League club's former players but stressed that his side was being judged without "all the information".

United are eighth in the league table and have just two wins in their last six games, with former midfielder Paul Scholes saying last week that Amorim was not the right man to lead the club because he did not understand it.

Asked about the comments, Amorim told reporters: "No, it's not winning – not winning is the issue.

"If I'm winning I can go to the games on a horse, arrive there, play with just two defenders and everything will be fine," he added, speaking ahead of Monday's league match with Bournemouth.

"The problem is that as a manager I'm not doing good enough and that is a fact also. So that is the only problem. Me as a manager of Manchester United, we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So I take that, naturally.

"Sometimes they (former players) don't have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here. Always winning. So it's hard for them to see their club in this situation."

Scholes also criticised Amorim's treatment of United academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, who played for England in the Euro 2024 final and scored in United's FA Cup final win over Manchester City that year.

Mainoo, 20, has appeared 10 times as a substitute while his only start this season came in August as United were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

Amorim said he would be glad if Mainoo asked for a loan move in the January transfer window, adding: "I'm not going to say what I'm going to say to Kobbie but I will be really pleased if Kobbie comes to talk to me about that.

"I just want my players happy and I understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration (of any player) doesn't help anybody. But again, the focus is (Bournemouth) and we will see if that happens.

"I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players but about that subject, no I didn't speak with him. I am completely open (to talk)."