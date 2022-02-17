Logo
Man Utd charged for player behaviour in Brighton game
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2022 Players surround referee Peter Bankes as he initially gives Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk a yellow card before changing it to a red card after looking at the VAR monitor REUTERS/Peter Powell

17 Feb 2022 02:47AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:47AM)
Manchester United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

United's players were in uproar after referee Peter Bankes initially handed Brighton defender Lewis Dunk only a yellow card after he grabbed Anthony Elanga's shoulder and dragged him back in the 53rd minute.

United's players surrounded Bankes, with goalscorer Bruno Fernandes earning a yellow card for his protests.

Bankes was advised to review the decision by the VAR and changed Dunk's yellow to a straight red card after watching a replay on the pitchside monitor.

The FA said United have until Monday to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

