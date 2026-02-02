Logo
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick after late 3-2 win over Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 1, 2026 Fulham's Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick after late 3-2 win over Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 1, 2026 Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo in action with Fulham's Tom Cairney REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick after late 3-2 win over Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 1, 2026 Fulham's Kevin celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick after late 3-2 win over Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 1, 2026 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scores their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick after late 3-2 win over Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Fulham - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 1, 2026 Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring their third goal with Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo REUTERS/Phil Noble
02 Feb 2026 12:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 1 : Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko struck deep into stoppage time in a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over Fulham on Sunday, as the home side continued their resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick.

The win propelled United to fourth place in the standings on 41 points and added another statement result to Carrick's reign, coming after wins over Manchester City and leaders Arsenal. Fulham fell to eighth.

United led 2-0 after goals from Brazilians Casemiro in the 19th minute and Matheus Cunha in the 56th. But Fulham battled back with Raul Jimenez scoring from the penalty spot in the 85th and then Kevin celebrated what he thought was the equaliser in the 91st minute.

But Sesko had the Old Trafford crowd roaring in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Bruno Fernandes touched the ball past Fulham's Calvin Bassey and then picked out the Slovenian striker in the box for him to smash it into the top corner.

Source: Reuters
