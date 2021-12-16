Logo
Man Utd COVID outbreak forces postponement of Brighton game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 2, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

16 Dec 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:04PM)
Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club, the Premier League said on Thursday.

"It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week," the league said in a statement.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

