Sport

Man Utd defender Phil Jones to leave club after 12 years
Sport

Man Utd defender Phil Jones to leave club after 12 years

Man Utd defender Phil Jones to leave club after 12 years
Manchester United's Phil Jones reacts during a match. (File photo: Reuters/Craig Brough)
19 May 2023 06:49PM (Updated: 19 May 2023 07:03PM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United centre back Phil Jones said on Friday (May 19) that he will leave the club after 12 years when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending an injury-plagued stay at Old Trafford.

Jones, 31, has played more than 200 games for United but has endured a torrid time with injuries over the past four seasons, managing only 13 appearances since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

"My time at Manchester United has been nothing short of incredible," Jones wrote in an open letter to United fans. "To wear this shirt just once, to wear this badge and represent everyone associated with it, has been an honour.

"I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played amongst. I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could.

"It's not a time to be sad. It's a time to look back, for me and my family, and be happy that I managed to live a dream at United."

Jones last played for United last season, in a 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford in May 2022. He has made 229 appearances for United since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 and also has 27 caps for England.

"Our No 4 is now taking some time before deciding his next move and everybody at United would like to wish Phil the very best of luck for the future," the club said in a statement.

Fourth-placed United travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to secure a top four spot.

Source: Reuters/gr

