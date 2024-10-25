Man Utd draw 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red

Logo
Sport

Soccer Football - Europa League - Fenerbahce v Manchester United - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 24, 2024 Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho reacts after being shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - Europa League - Fenerbahce v Manchester United - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 24, 2024 Manchester United's Christian Eriksen in action with Fenerbahce's Sofyan Amrabat and Fenerbahce's Fred REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soccer Football - Europa League - Fenerbahce v Manchester United - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - October 24, 2024 Manchester United's Andre Onana saves a header from Fenerbahce's Youssef En-Nesyri REUTERS/Umit Bektas
25 Oct 2024 05:13AM
ISTANBUL, Turkey : Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side drew 1-1 with his former club Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday after Christian Eriksen’s early goal was cancelled out by Youssef En-Nesyri.

Joshua Zirkzee found Eriksen with a short pass and the Danish midfielder put United ahead in the 15th minute with a powerful first-time shot from the edge of the area.

United keeper Andre Onana pulled off a stunning acrobatic double save just before halftime to deny Fenerbahce and keep the dominant hosts from equalising.

However, Onana couldn't stop En-Nesyri four minutes after the break as he headed in Allan Saint-Maximin's perfect cross to level the score for Fenerbache.

Mourinho was shown a red card just before the hour mark after a heated dispute with the referee that seemingly included some colourful language.

The closing minutes were largely uneventful, although United substitute Antony had to be taken off on a stretcher, adding to their mounting injury concerns.

United have three points after drawing their opening three games in the competition while unbeaten Fenerbahce have five points.

Source: Reuters

