Sport

Man Utd draw 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red
Man Utd draw 1-1 with Fenerbahce as Mourinho sees red

25 Oct 2024 05:13AM
ISTANBUL, Turkey : Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho was sent off as his side drew 1-1 with his former club Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday after Christian Eriksen’s early goal was cancelled out by Youssef En-Nesyri.

Joshua Zirkzee found Eriksen with a short pass and the Danish midfielder put United ahead in the 15th minute with a powerful first-time shot from the edge of the area.

United keeper Andre Onana pulled off a stunning acrobatic double save just before halftime to deny Fenerbahce and keep the dominant hosts from equalising.

However, Onana couldn't stop En-Nesyri four minutes after the break as he headed in Allan Saint-Maximin's perfect cross to level the score for Fenerbache.

Mourinho was shown a red card just before the hour mark after a heated dispute with the referee that seemingly included some colourful language.

The closing minutes were largely uneventful, although United substitute Antony had to be taken off on a stretcher, adding to their mounting injury concerns.

United have three points after drawing their opening three games in the competition while unbeaten Fenerbahce have five points.

Source: Reuters

