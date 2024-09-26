Man Utd held by Twente, Lazio and Galatasaray claim wins

MANCHESTER : Manchester United began their Europa League campaign with a 1-1 draw after they were held by FC Twente at a rainy Old Trafford on Wednesday, with a goal from Christian Eriksen being cancelled out by Dutch striker Sam Lammers.

The first half was a lively affair, with Twente's Lammers making an early attempt that trickled past the post.

Eriksen put United ahead 10 minutes before the break, delivering a powerful curling shot into the top corner from inside the box.

Twente equalised in the 68th minute when Lammers produced a powerful finish past United keeper Andre Onana at the near post.

Joshua Zirkzee tried to get United in front again minutes later with a shot from an acute angle but were denied by a save from Twente keeper Lars Unnerstall.

Bruno Fernandes came close to scoring for United in the final minutes with a curling shot toward the top corner, but the hosts struggled to break through Twente's deep-lying defence, which seemed content to secure the away draw.

DIA DOUBLE FOR LAZIO

Boulaye Dia scored a double and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru added another in the first half to hand Lazio a comprehensive 3-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in Hamburg.

Nice and Real Sociedad played out a 1-1 draw. Ander Barrenetxea put the Basque side ahead before Pablo Rosario scored the equaliser for Nice.

Elsewhere, Turkish champions Galatasaray claimed a 3-1 home win over Greece's PAOK thanks to Abdul Rahman Baba's own goal and strikes from Yunus Akgun and Mauro Icardi. Giannis Konstantelias scored for the visitors.

In an early match, Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt secured a 3-2 home victory against FC Porto thanks to a brace from Jens Petter Hauge, despite going down to 10 men in the 51st minute.