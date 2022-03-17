Logo
Man Utd to identify and ban fans who threw objects at Atletico coach Simeone
Man Utd to identify and ban fans who threw objects at Atletico coach Simeone

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 15, 2022 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone REUTERS/Phil Noble

17 Mar 2022 12:15AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 12:15AM)
Manchester United are identifying fans who threw objects at Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after their Champions League match, with those guilty facing a three-year ban, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel soon after Atletico beat United 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate victory, with several bottles and objects thrown from the stands missing the Argentine coach by inches.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for throwing bottles. Throwing of any objects towards the field of play is against ground regulations and subject to a three-year ban," a club spokesperson told Reuters.

United could face punishment from European soccer governing body UEFA, with the incident likely to feature in the match delegate's report on the game.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

