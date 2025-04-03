Man Utd outcast Antony thriving at Real Betis with Champions League in sight

When Antony was packed off on loan from Manchester United to Real Betis, the Spanish club were convinced they were signing a player who would improve the club's fortunes and not the forlorn figure who had struggled so badly in the Premier League.

Antony arrived at United for an eye-watering fee of nearly 81 million pounds ($105.02 million) in 2022, but by the time he left in January he had lost the spark that had made him a joy to watch at Ajax Amsterdam.

Once hailed for guiding the Dutch club to the Eredivisie title, the Brazilian winger failed miserably to justify his price tag and was loaned to Betis having picked up more bookings than goals scored in two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

But Betis had a plan for him and although they were ridiculed for their David Lynch-inspired video to unveil their new signing, it is the Seville-based club that is now having the last laugh.

Since his arrival, Antony has four goals and four assists in 12 games in all competitions with Betis fighting on two fronts as they bid to win the UEFA Conference League and secure Champions League qualification for next season.

"I am very happy... I found myself, I needed to find myself, I needed to be happy, I needed my family to be happy too. Every day that goes by, I see that it's the best decision I've made," Antony told DAZN.

"I am enjoying the city, the club, every day. (Seville) reminds me a lot of things from Brazil - the sun, the food, everything. The people are also very warm. I'm very happy and that's important for us as Brazilians."

The 25-year-old has rediscovered his confidence on the ball which was largely absent during his time at United.

Betis were 10th when he arrived but now - on the back of a six-game winning streak which included a 2-1 derby victory over Sevilla - Manuel Pellegrini's side are sixth, six points from a top-four spot.

Betis have not played in the Champions League since the 2005-06 season and would like to keep Antony at the club beyond the current campaign.

"We have to crowdfund so he can stay at least another year," his teammate Isco said.

"We've noticed a change since he arrived. He brings us a lot. I'm happy to have Antony here, he's surprised us all with his humility and desire to help."

Betis do not have the option to buy Antony but if it were up to him, he would make the Villamarin Stadium his new home.

"I am very grateful to United for everything... I lived difficult moments at United, but also very good moments," he added.

"I'm also preparing myself to be here today, enjoying myself. And well, today my head is here, I am very happy."

($1 = 0.7713 pounds)