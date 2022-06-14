Logo
Man Utd to play Rayo Vallecano in Ten Hag's first home game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

14 Jun 2022 01:42AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 02:12AM)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's first game at home will be a pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano at the end of July, the Premier League club announced on Monday (Jun 13).

The match at Old Trafford on Jul 31 will conclude United's preparations for the new leauge season, which starts on Aug 6.

Ten Hag's side are due to visit Thailand and Australia as part of their pre-season tour before playing Atletico Madrid in Oslo and then Rayo, who finished 12th in La Liga last term.

"Pre-season is all about preparation and this is a great opportunity for those squad members who may not have featured in some of our earlier Tour," United's football director John Murtough said in a statement.

"This will be the new manager's first match at Old Trafford, and I am sure the fans will provide him with a warm welcome."

Ten Hag takes over at United following a dismal campaign under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, with the team finishing sixth in the league and missing out on Champions League qualification, having to settle for a place in the Europa League instead.

Source: Reuters

