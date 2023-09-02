Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man Utd set for busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes over the line
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man Utd set for busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes over the line

Man Utd set for busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes over the line
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - April 29, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File photo
Man Utd set for busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes over the line
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off Second Leg - Slavia Prague v Fenerbahce - Sinobo Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic - February 24, 2022 Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir REUTERS/David W Cerny/File photo
Man Utd set for busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes over the line
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - July 19, 2023 Manchester United's Jonny Evans applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File photo
Man Utd set for busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes over the line
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon in action REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
02 Sep 2023 01:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United have brought in three new faces on transfer deadline day by signing Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon, with Sofyan Amrabat set to join the club, while Manchester City have signed midfielder Matheus Nunes.

However, United, who have already spent big money on Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana, are not splashing the cash on their last-minute purchases.

Turkish keeper Bayindir was signed for just 4.3 million pounds ($5.41 million), while Spanish left back Reguilon and Morocco midfielder Amrabat's signings are loan deals.

United agreed a short-term deal to bring back their former defender 35-year-old Irishman Evans, who has been training with the club since his release from Leicester City in June.

Champions City, who have had a 100 per cent start to the Premier League season and top the standings, added another midfielder to their squad with Nunes joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Portugal international Nunes's signing will boost manager Pep Guardiola's options in the middle of the pitch after mainstay Kevin De Bruyne sustained a hamstring injury last month, ruling him out of action for an extended period.

Two Barcelona players headed to the Premier League on loan, with Brighton & Hove Albion pulling off an audacious deal for talented forward Ansu Fati, while Aston Villa replaced the injured Tyrone Mings with French defender Clement Lenglet.

Earlier on Friday, 21-year-old winger Cole Palmer moved from Manchester City to Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 40 million pounds. The club also allowed young forward Mason Burstow to join Championship side Sunderland on a season-long loan.

British media also reported on Friday that Liverpool had rejected a bid from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah.

The transfer fee offered was reportedly 100 million pounds, with a further 50 million in add-ons.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has repeatedly said Salah is not for sale but Saudi clubs have until Sept. 7 to sign new players, which means a deal could still go ahead.

Bayern Munich also reportedly failed to complete the signing of Joao Palhinha from Fulham, despite local media reports saying the midfielder had travelled to Germany to undergo a medical.

($1 = 0.7946 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.