Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man Utd showing signs of 'obvious' improvement, says Rangnick
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man Utd showing signs of 'obvious' improvement, says Rangnick

Man Utd showing signs of 'obvious' improvement, says Rangnick

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 8, 2022 Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough/File Photo

20 Feb 2022 11:41AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 11:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said his side have shown signs of gradual improvement since he took over in December last year, but stressed that they are still far from the finished article.

The Manchester side currently sit in fourth place on 43 points, a point ahead of West Ham United in fifth but with a game in hand.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's away game against Leeds United, Rangnick told reporters: "We have won six (league) games, drawn four and had one defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers. That was one of the worst games we played.

"Since then it's obvious that the team has developed, that we control, not for 90 minutes, but for larger parts of the game. We are dominating and controlling games.

"To me, it's obvious speaking regularly to the players that they feel confident and strong on the pitch as a team. We have shown some improvement in the weeks and months, but there is still space for more in the future."

United's run of six league games without defeat has helped them break into the top four, but Rangnick warned against complacency in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

"Everybody wants to play in the Champions League every season, but we have to be realistic," Rangnick said. "If you win two points (per game) on average in the whole season you are probably finishing in the top four.

"Right now, we have played 11 games, we have another 13 left and if you ask me now if I would be happy with another two points on average in those 13 games, I would probably say yes."

United face a Leeds team that are winless in their last three games and occupy 15th place in the standings.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us