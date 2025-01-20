Logo
Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery
Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery

Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 19, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen in action with Manchester United's Antony REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 19, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 19, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter celebrates scoring their third goal with Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 19, 2025 General view during the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Man Utd suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton as Onana error compounds misery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 19, 2025 Manchester United's Andre Onana looks dejected after Brighton & Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter scores their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
20 Jan 2025 12:05AM
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United endured a miserable 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday after visiting winger Yankuba Minteh scored one goal and created another, with the hosts not helped by a howler from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter were also on the scoresheet in the second half for Brighton, who also had a goal from Joao Pedro ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty for United to level the score at 1-1 at halftime but, after Brighton took the lead for the second time, Onana spilled a routine gather from a low cross into the box, allowing Rutter to tap home the loose ball.

Brighton climb to ninth place with 34 points, four points off the top four. United are 13th on 26 also from 22 games.

Source: Reuters

