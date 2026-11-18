MANCHESTER, England, Nov 17 : Manchester United prodigy JJ Gabriel has said he is leaving the club, with the 16-year-old expected to join Real Madrid. Gabriel announced the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

• "Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams. As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything," Gabriel said in the video

• Real Madrid reached agreement with United this month to sign Gabriel, according to media reports. He is registered with United's academy but Real intend to sign him in January

• An exception in FIFA's rules on the international transfer of players under 18 can allow European clubs to sign them to professional contracts if they have a European passport, which Gabriel qualifies for through both parents

• The teenager asked to leave United in September and has not trained with the Old Trafford club since