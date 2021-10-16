Logo
Man Utd win appeal against Wan-Bissaka's Champions League ban
16 Oct 2021 01:14AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 01:47AM)
Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be available for Manchester United's Champions League clash against Atalanta next week after the club won an appeal against his two-match ban on Friday (Oct 15).

Wan-Bissaka was shown a straight red card in the defeat against Young Boys in September, with UEFA initially handing him a one-game ban. The punishment was later doubled after his action was deemed as "rough play".

United said that UEFA had amended the original ban to just one game, meaning Wan-Bissaka is free to face Atalanta on Oct 20 after having missed the second group game against Villarreal.

United are third in Group F with three points from two games.

Source: Reuters

