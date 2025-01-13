Man Utd win FA Cup third round shootout at Arsenal, Spurs need extra time

LONDON : Ten-man FA Cup holders Manchester United dispatched Arsenal in a third-round thriller decided by a penalty shootout on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur survived a major scare against non-league side Tamworth.

Premier League teams Newcastle United, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Southampton also punched their tickets to the fourth round with victories, while fourth-tier Doncaster Rovers advanced after a shootout.

Joshua Zirkzee struck the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United after their hectic tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee - who was booed off the pitch in United's 2-0 loss to Newcastle last month - stepped up to win the shootout 5-3.

"I just want to help this great team," second-choice goalkeeper Bayindir told the BBC. "I want to make everyone happy for this great club ... if you are not playing it doesn't matter.

"You have to be ready every minute, every second – if you are a Man Utd player you have to be ready always."

United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes' curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.

The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United's Diogo Dalot received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.

Two minutes later, Bayindir's poor attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.

Arsenal were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire. But, after a brief melee which saw Maguire, Havertz and Gabriel booked, Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in the 72nd minute.

"I am working everyday," Bayindir said. "I am patient. I just want to help this great team. I want to make everyone happy for this great club. I'm working here everyday."

United needed penalties in last year's semi-final against Coventry City en route to their 13th FA Cup triumph.

TAMWORTH CLOSE TO SHOCK WIN

Spurs needed extra time to beat brave fifth-tier Tamworth, 96 places below them in the English football pyramid, 3-0, thanks to an own goal from Nathan Tshikuna and strikes from Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson.

The game had the makings of a huge upset from the opening whistle as Tamworth more than held their own on the artificial Lamb Ground pitch and had a couple of brilliant scoring chances late on. But the team of part-time players tired and were unable to secure one of the biggest shocks in the competition.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Nathan Tshikuna's own goal in the 101st minute put Spurs ahead. Substitute Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead when he latched onto a pass from Son Heung-min to shoot into the bottom corner and Johnson added a late third.

"Disappointed because we were that close to causing a massive upset, but equally be massively proud," Tamworth manager Andy Peaks said. "Everyone put a shift in and when you look at the team we were up against, it was unbelievable from our boys. I am so proud of them."

NEWCASTLE RALLY FOR WIN

Newcastle came from behind to beat fourth-tier Bromley 3-1, thanks to goals from Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon from the penalty spot, and William Osula.

"I saw the goal light up and thought I'd have a strike," Miley told the BBC. "Some of the lads were saying get a shot off. I'm buzzing with that. It was an unreal feeling."

Ipswich, who are languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, made quick work of League One (third-tier) Bristol Rovers, with Kalvin Phillips, Jack Clarke and Jack Taylor all striking in the first half.

Phillips' goal was his first that was not from the penalty spot in more than three years.

Eberechi Eze scored in the fourth minute as Crystal Palace held on to beat third-tier Stockport 1-0, and Southampton, who are bottom in the Premier League, celebrated a rare win with their 3-0 victory over the Championship's Swansea City, thanks to Tyler Dibling's brace and a strike from Kamaldeen Sulemana.

League Two Doncaster booked their fourth-round berth with a penalty shootout victory over Championship side Hull City. The tense shootout ended 5-4 after regulation and extra time ended in a 1-1 draw.

The third round concludes with one game on Monday and three on Tuesday.