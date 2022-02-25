Logo
Man Utd withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320 which landed after an inaugural trip at the Marseille-Provence airport in Marignane, France, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

25 Feb 2022 08:43PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 09:01PM)
:Manchester United have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Russia's Aeroflot was banned from flying to the United Kingdom on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," a club spokesperson said.

United made Aeroflot its first Russian sponsor in 2013 when it became the club's airline partner, replacing Turkish Airlines.

Russia has been condemned for its invasion of Ukraine by several sports bodies and on Friday the country lost its hosting rights for the Champions League final in May while Formula One said the Grand Prix in Sochi could not go ahead.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle and Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

