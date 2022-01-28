Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man Utd's Amad Diallo joins Rangers on loan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man Utd's Amad Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Man Utd's Amad Diallo joins Rangers on loan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Young Boys - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 8, 2021 Manchester United's Amad Diallo in action with Young Boys' Fabian Lustenberger REUTERS/Craig Brough

28 Jan 2022 01:57AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 01:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, capped three times by Ivory Coast, joined United in January last year from Serie A club Atalanta, where he made his professional debut.

"It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts," Diallo said.

Diallo has made a total of nine first-team appearances at Manchester United, registering one goal and one assist, but has played for the English club just once this season.

Rangers went unbeaten to win the Scottish title last season, ending Celtic's nine-year domination. They lead the table this season with 55 points after 22 games and travel to Ross County on Saturday.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us