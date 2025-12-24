Man Utd's Amorim says impossible to replace injured Fernandes, others must 'step up'

Dec 24 : Manchester United ‌manager Ruben Amorim said it will be impossible to replace injured captain Bruno Fernandes but insisted on Wednesday that the Portugal midfielder's absence presents an opportunity for others to step up.

Fernandes was forced off at halftime during Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa with a soft-tissue injury, leaving United without their creative fulcrum and set-piece organiser.

The Times reported United are hopeful Fernandes could return for the Manchester derby on January 17. Amorim declined to discuss the extent of the injury ‌but acknowledged the void it creates.

"It's impossible to replace Bruno," Amorim told ‌reporters ahead of Friday's home game against Newcastle United, adding, "a lot of people need to step up."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's not just the creation. On every set-piece, he is the guy organising the team and that is a good opportunity for everyone to step up and realise we can't rely on one player for everything. Sometimes we rely on Bruno for the organisation and creation.

"We lost Bruno, Bryan (Mbeumo) and Amad (Diallo) in set pieces so this is massive ‍for the team, but it's an opportunity for other players to step up and show the leadership we need in the team."

Mbeumo and Diallo are away at the Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon and Ivory Coast, respectively.

MAINOO UNAVAILABLE FOR MAN UTD

Nobody has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Fernandes and with Amorim ​confirming that Kobbie Mainoo will also miss ‌the game, the Old Trafford club will need to rejig their midfield.

"We maybe need to see different ways of playing. I think Jack Fletcher did a very good job and that's ​why when we have this opportunity, we need to give space to guys like Jack and other ones," Amorim added.

"I ⁠am confident we can win any game. We ‌have some problems, but I believe in the team, even without many players in this moment.

"It is ​more difficult, but I trust in my players. If we are really focused in the game, we can win."

Fletcher, son of former United player Darren, and Shea Lacey were given their ‍debuts against Villa and Amorim praised the two 18-year-olds.

"The behaviour they showed during these weeks is really good," Amorim ⁠said.

"I don't have that feeling that (they think), 'I'm a little bit different because I play for Man United'."

Amorim said defenders Harry Maguire (hamstring) ​and Matthijs de Ligt (back) will ‌also miss the Newcastle game.

"They are not available for this one. Let's see for the ‍next ​one," he said.